The Worst Thing You Can Order At 20 Fast Food Chains

It’s easy to go wrong with fast food.
We studied nutritional data from 20 different restaurant chains to find the worst of the worst.
Find out which items have the most calories, fat, saturated fat, sodium, and cholesterol.
You’ll want to steer clear of them if you’re watching your waistline.
Here are the offenders, in order of least to most calories.
Calories: 620
Fat: 29 g
Saturated Fat:
Sodium: 300 mg
Cholesterol: n/a
Starbucks' holiday beverages are delicious, but the combination of egg nog and whole milk adds up. Opting for low fat or skim milk will help you save a few calories.
Calories: 790
Fat: 45 g
Saturated Fat: 37 g
Sodium: 1970 mg
Cholesterol: 75 mg
Chicken pot pie may be comfort food, but a meal that serves one shouldn't come this close to 800 calories or have this many grams of fat.
Calories: 810
Fat: 54 g
Saturated Fat: 20 g
Sodium: 1850 mg
Cholesterol: 385 mg
While this breakfast platter may not veer as closely to 1000 calories as some other breakfast platters, it's still way too many calories. This meal contains roughly the recommended amount of daily fat intake, and it's just breakfast! Fortunately, there are less caloric options on Chick-Fil-A's menu.
Calories: 870
Fat: 41 g
Saturated Fat: 14 g
Sodium: 2200
Cholesterol: 70 mg
There's no need to consume this many calories, grams of fat, and this much sodium, when Taco Bell offers less fattening menu items on its Fresco menu.
Calories: 930
Fat: 53 g
Saturated Fat: 13 g
Sodium: 480 mg
Cholesterol: 40 mg
No one expects a dessert to be healthy, but having twelve little cinnabons is excessive. Exercise portion control and have only one or two.
Calories: 960
Fat: 48 g
Saturated Fat: 18 g
Sodium: 2980 mg
Cholesterol: 100 mg
Subway advertises that it is a healthy choice for fast food, but this twelve inch sandwich has close to one thousand calories. Subway only offers the nutritional data for the six inch sub, so if you're extra hungry, you might want to do the calorie maths first.
Calories: 970
Fat: 49 g
Saturated Fat: 16.5
Sodium: 1990 mg
Cholesterol: 375 mg
Take the already-670 calorie Cobb salad, and make it a salad sandwich with 300 calorie bread. A 'healthy meal' is now nearly 1,000 calories! Who knew you could get a meal at McDonald's for less calories than at Chop't?
Calories: 980
Fat: 61 g
Saturated Fat: 26 g
Sodium: 2030 mg
Cholesterol: 125 mg
Mac and cheese is comfort food, but you should choose a smaller portion of this highly caloric food so that you don't sacrifice your waist line or the health of your heart.
Calories: 1080
Fat: 50 g
Saturated Fat: 20 g
Sodium: 960 mg
Cholesterol: 25 mg
No one expects a cinnabon to be healthy, but this dessert for one has way too many grams of fat and calories.
Calories: 1090
Fat: 56 g
Saturated Fat: 19 g
Sodium: 2150 mg
Cholesterol: 575 mg
This platter is excessive, with eggs, a sausage patty, three hot cakes, a biscuit, and hash browns. It also has 192% of the daily recommended amount of cholesterol.
Calories: 1090
Fat: 66 g
Saturated Fat: 29 g
Sodium: 1990 mg
Cholesterol: 255 mg
Not only does this burger have more than 1000 calories, it also has 4 grams of trans fat. Choosing to eat a burger with only a single patty helps eliminate some fat.
Calories: 1130
Fat: 81 g
Saturated Fat: 20.5
Sodium: 2005 mg
Cholesterol: 100 mg
The nutritional data here is for a salad with romaine, panko fried chicken, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, croutons, and fried onions with olive oil and vinegar.
Calories: 1160
Fat: 75 g
Saturated Fat: 27 g
Sodium: 1050 mg
Cholesterol: 170 mg
Three patties make this burger excessive. You can slash the amount of calories by opting for only one patty.
Calories: 1190
Fat: 60 g
Saturated Fat: 11 g
Sodium: 2210 mg
Cholesterol: 95 mg
Fortunately, nachos are meant to be shared, but that doesn't take away from how unhealthy this item is.
Calories: 1300
Fat: 69 g
Saturated Fat: 20 g
Sodium: 3870 mg
Cholesterol: 115 mg
Turkey might be a 'healthy meat,' but add on bacon, huge portions of guacamole, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing, and a healthy sandwich because a day's worth of fat intake and an over-abundance of sodium.
Calories: 1350
Fat: 66 g
Saturated Fat: 31 g
Sodium: 3340 mg
Cholesterol: 75 mg
Bacon, mushrooms, onions, and alfredo sauce make for a major calorie bomb. Fortunately, getting a small will cut you back over 700 calories.
Calories: 1365
Fat: 66 g
Saturated Fat: 22 g
Sodium: 3085 mg
Cholesterol: 135 mg
This is what happens if you add up the the nutritional data for a burrito with carnitas, white rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, fajita vegetables, corn salsa, tomato salsa, sour cream, cheese, and guacamole.
There might not be any trans fat in this meal, but it's still a lot of calories and fat -- and that's without chips!
Calories: 1420
Fat: 79 g
Saturated Fat: 29 g
Sodium: 3020 mg
Cholesterol: 460 mg
There's nothing ultimate about this unhealthy breakfast platter, except that it has way too many calories, grams of fat, and cholesterol.
Calories: 2150
Fat: 88 g
Saturated Fat: 16 g
Sodium: 2860 mg
Cholesterol: 235 mg
Three entrees gives you variety, but it also gives you more than 2,000 calories. Not all of Panda Express's menu items are calorie bombs, but large portions and multiple entrees can add up.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.