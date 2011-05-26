The Five Unhealthiest Cities In America

Photo: Tony Alter via Flickr

In a country threatened with an obesity crisis, residents of Oklahoma City, Okla. should be particularly weary — their metropolitan area is considered the least healthy place in America, according to a new survey from the America College of Sports Medicine.

The society ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas in America on a 100-point scale to give a snapshot of community health, taking into account factors such as chronic disease conditions, health care access, community support, and income levels.Communities that ranked lowest in the report tended to have fewer resources and opportunities for a healthier lifestyle, according to the ACSM.



