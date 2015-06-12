The unhealthiest salads at 10 restaurant chains

Not all salads are healthy.

In fact, throw in the wrong ingredients, and you can create a meal with more calories than a Big Mac — which, for the record, has 530 calories and 27 grams of fat.

We’ve scoured nutritional data from ten chains, and discovered that some deceptively healthy items are actually chock full of sodium, cholesterol, and saturated fat.

You’ll want to be careful the next time you order a salad.

