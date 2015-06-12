The unhealthiest salads at 10 restaurant chains

Mallory Schlossberg

Not all salads are healthy.

In fact, throw in the wrong ingredients, and you can create a meal with more calories than a Big Mac — which, for the record, has 530 calories and 27 grams of fat.

We’ve scoured nutritional data from ten chains, and discovered that some deceptively healthy items are actually chock full of sodium, cholesterol, and saturated fat.

You’ll want to be careful the next time you order a salad.

Panera chicken cobb salad with avocado

Calories: 660
Fat: 50 g
Saturated fat: 11 g
Trans fat: 0 g
Cholesterol: 295 mg
Sodium: 970 mg
Note: add on BBQ ranch dressing for an additional 140 calories, 12g of fat, 2g of saturated fat, 10 mg of cholesterol, and 180 mg of sodium.


Panera is known for having healthy and light options, but 50g of fat certainly isn't light.

Chop't Po Boy

Calories: 680

Calories from fat: 410

Fat: 45 g

Saturated fat: 14 g

Trans fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 125 mg

Sodium: 1100 mg

Note: adding olive oil and balsamic vinegar adds 275 calories, 250 calories from fat, 28g of fat, 4g of saturated fat, and 5 mg of sodium.

By adding olive oil and vinegar, this salad at Chop't would have 955 calories!

Taco Bell fiesta taco salad with beef

Calories: 780
Calories from fat: 380
Fat: 42 g
Saturated fat: 10 g
Trans fat: 1 g
Cholesterol: 55 mg
Sodium: 1590 mg

The sodium is shockingly high in this salad from Taco Bell -- it's more than the American Heart Association recommends you consume in a day.

Wendy's spicy chicken Caesar salad

Calories: 780
Calories from fat: 460
Fat: 51 g
Saturated fat: 16 g
Trans fat: 1 g
Cholesterol: 130 mg
Sodium: 1650 mg

This salad also maxes out the daily recommended sodium intake.

On the Border's grande taco beef salad

Calories: 870
Fat: 55 g
Saturated fat: 18 g
Sodium: 2020 mg

Add ranch dressing for an extra 230 calories, 24 g of fat, 3.5 g of saturated fat, and 460 mg of sodium

On The Border doesn't even list the cholesterol, trans fat, and calories from fat, which makes this calorie and sodium bomb (1100 calories and 2480 mg of sodium with dressing!) even scarier.

Just Salad's custom option

Calories: 970
Calories from fat: 470
Fat: 53 g
Saturated fat: 14 g
Trans fat: 0 g
Cholesterol: 105 mg
Sodium: 2330 mg

This is an example of how you can go totally wrong when you're at the salad bar. Using Just Salad's interactive nutrition menu, we came up with this salad comprised of mesclun lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, corn, carrots, dried cranberries, croutons, avocado, olives, Bleu cheese, buffalo chicken, olive oil and vinegar.

TGI Fridays' pecan-crusted chicken salad

Calories: 1080
Fat: 71 g
Saturated fat: 16 g
Trans fat: 0 g
Sodium: 1650 mg

Add Bleu cheese dressing for an additional 200 calories, 21 g of fat, 4 g of saturated fat, 0.5 g of trans fat, and 310 mg of sodium.

Applebee's Oriental Chicken Salad

Calories: 1400
Calories from fat: 890
Fat: 99 g
Saturated fat: 15 g
Trans fat: 1.5 g
Cholesterol: 60 mg
Sodium: 1630 mg

It's scary to think a salad could have nearly 100g of fat, but Applebee's nutritional data reveals it does.

Cheesecake Factory's Caesar salad with chicken

Calories: 1510
Saturated fat: 16 g
Sodium: 1450 mg

The Cheesecake Factory's salad has the most calories on our list, but the restaurant has failed to provide us with some important information -- like cholesterol, if there are trans fats, total fat, and calories from fat.

You've seen unhealthy salads...

