Philosopher Alain De Botton, author of “The Course of Love”, compares an unsatisfying marriage to Britain’s relationship with the EU.

However, he thinks a Brexit would be a bad idea despite the European Union being “frustrating” and “deeply flawed.”

Produced by Claudia Romeo and Joe Daunt. Filmed by Alana Kakoyiannis.

