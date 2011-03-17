The 13 Most Miserable States In America

Yesterday we showed you the happiest, healthiest states in America. Unfortunately not all places are quite that cheery.
Earlier this month, Gallup-Healthways released its third annual Well-Being Index based on interviews with 352,840 Americans aged 18 and older during 2010.
The Well-Being Index score is an average of six sub-categories, which individually examine life evaluation, emotional health, work environment, physical health, healthy behaviours, and access to basic necessities. The Index is calculated on a scale of 0 to 100, where a score of 100 would represent ideal well-being.
So, which state residents ranked the lowest? Here’s looking at you, New Yorkers.
Well-being Index Score: 65.7
Diabetes: 9.5%
Obese: 23.5%
Exercise frequently: 49.8%
Eat produce frequently: 58.5%
Uninsured: 13.1%
Well-being Index Score: 65.9
Diabetes: 11%
Obese: 25%
Exercise frequently: 50.3%
Eat produce frequently: 58.1%
Uninsured: 12.6%
Well-being Index Score 66.1
Diabetes: 12.1%
Obese: 27.3%
Exercise frequently: 50.4%
Eat produce frequently: 58.5%
Uninsured: 22.1%
Well-being Index Score 64.6
Diabetes: 12%
Obese: 28.5%
Exercise frequently: 48.6%
Eat produce frequently: 56%
Uninsured: 16.1%
Well-being Index Score: 64.3
Diabetes: 13.2%
Obese: 30.3%
Exercise frequently: 49.8%
Eat produce frequently: 54.1%
Uninsured: 23.7%
Well-being Index Score 64.2
Diabetes: 12.1%
Obese: 27.6%
Exercise frequently: 48.9%
Eat produce frequently: 57.3%
Uninsured: 12.8%
Well-being Index Score: 64.2
Diabetes: 12.1%
Obese: 27.6%
Exercise frequently: 48.9%
Eat produce frequently: 57.3%
Uninsured: 12.8%
Well-being Index Score: 63.8
Diabetes: 13.3%
Obese: 28.9%
Exercise frequently: 48.2%
Eat produce frequently: 56.2%
Uninsured: 15.2%
Overall Well-being: 63.7
Diabetes: 14.4%
Obese: 29.2%
Exercise frequently: 48.2%
Eat produce frequently: 56.2%
Uninsured: 18.4%
Overall Well-being: 63.7
Diabetes: 13.3%
Obese: 30.3%
Exercise frequently: 47%
Eat produce frequently: 55%
Uninsured: 20.8%
Overall Well-being: 63
Diabetes: 14.2%
Obese: 33%
Exercise frequently: 47.5%
Eat produce frequently: 55.9%
Uninsured: 24.9%
Overall Well-being: 61.9
Diabetes: 14.9%
Obese: 32%
Exercise frequently: 48%
Eat produce frequently: 57.2%
Uninsured: 21%
Overall Well-being: 61.7
Diabetes: 17.4%
Obese: 33.5 %
Exercise frequently: 48.3%
Eat produce frequently: 60.8%
Uninsured: 20.6 %
