The 13 Most Miserable States In America

Yesterday we showed you the happiest, healthiest states in America. Unfortunately not all places are quite that cheery.

Earlier this month, Gallup-Healthways released its third annual Well-Being Index based on interviews with 352,840 Americans aged 18 and older during 2010.

The Well-Being Index score is an average of six sub-categories, which individually examine life evaluation, emotional health, work environment, physical health, healthy behaviours, and access to basic necessities. The Index is calculated on a scale of 0 to 100, where a score of 100 would represent ideal well-being.

So, which state residents ranked the lowest? Here’s looking at you, New Yorkers.

#13 Rhode Island

Well-being Index Score: 65.7

Diabetes: 9.5%

Obese: 23.5%

Exercise frequently: 49.8%

Eat produce frequently: 58.5%

Uninsured: 13.1%

#12 New York

Well-being Index Score: 65.9

Diabetes: 11%

Obese: 25%

Exercise frequently: 50.3%

Eat produce frequently: 58.1%

Uninsured: 12.6%

#11 Georgia

Well-being Index Score 66.1

Diabetes: 12.1%

Obese: 27.3%

Exercise frequently: 50.4%

Eat produce frequently: 58.5%

Uninsured: 22.1%

#10 Michigan

Well-being Index Score 64.6

Diabetes: 12%

Obese: 28.5%

Exercise frequently: 48.6%

Eat produce frequently: 56%

Uninsured: 16.1%

#9 Louisiana

Well-being Index Score: 64.3

Diabetes: 13.2%

Obese: 30.3%

Exercise frequently: 49.8%

Eat produce frequently: 54.1%

Uninsured: 23.7%

#8 Nevada

Well-being Index Score 64.2

Diabetes: 12.1%

Obese: 27.6%

Exercise frequently: 48.9%

Eat produce frequently: 57.3%

Uninsured: 12.8%

#7 Delaware

Well-being Index Score: 64.2

Diabetes: 12.1%

Obese: 27.6%

Exercise frequently: 48.9%

Eat produce frequently: 57.3%

Uninsured: 12.8%

#6 Ohio

Well-being Index Score: 63.8

Diabetes: 13.3%

Obese: 28.9%

Exercise frequently: 48.2%

Eat produce frequently: 56.2%

Uninsured: 15.2%

#5 Alabama

Overall Well-being: 63.7

Diabetes: 14.4%

Obese: 29.2%

Exercise frequently: 48.2%

Eat produce frequently: 56.2%

Uninsured: 18.4%

#4 Arkansas

Overall Well-being: 63.7

Diabetes: 13.3%

Obese: 30.3%

Exercise frequently: 47%

Eat produce frequently: 55%

Uninsured: 20.8%

#3 Mississippi

Overall Well-being: 63

Diabetes: 14.2%

Obese: 33%

Exercise frequently: 47.5%

Eat produce frequently: 55.9%

Uninsured: 24.9%

#2 Kentucky

Overall Well-being: 61.9

Diabetes: 14.9%

Obese: 32%

Exercise frequently: 48%

Eat produce frequently: 57.2%

Uninsured: 21%

#1 West Virginia

Overall Well-being: 61.7

Diabetes: 17.4%

Obese: 33.5 %

Exercise frequently: 48.3%

Eat produce frequently: 60.8%

Uninsured: 20.6 %

