The 20 Unhappiest Jobs In America

The unhappiest jobs in America aren’t what you’d expect.

We worked with CareerBliss, an online jobs database, to pinpoint the jobs with the lowest happiness levels in the country. To come up with the ranking, CareerBliss examined 24,000 employee evaluations across more than 250 different job roles.

The final measure of job satisfaction, which CareerBliss calls a “bliss score,” is on a scale of one to five (one being the least happy and five the most). The bliss scores are based on eight factors: work-life balance; relationship with coworkers; work environment; job resources; compensation; growth opportunities; company culture; and daily tasks.

Across the board, these workers give their lowest ratings to the growth opportunities category. That makes sense, as an easy way to make any job depressing is to give its employees no room to advance. We’ve broken down what other factors were big negatives for each job in the descriptions below.

If you’re looking for a job that will make you and your coworkers happy, you might want to avoid pursuing these.

1. Analyst

Bliss score: 2.914

Average salary: $US55,000

After growth opportunities, analysts are most dissatisfied with company culture and job resources.

2. Dispatcher

Bliss score: 2.938

Average salary: $US35,000

Dispatchers dislike their company culture and their overall compensation packages.

3. Program coordinator

Bliss score: 2.950

Average salary: $US40,000

Company culture is also a drag on program coordinators, and they also don’t feel too hot about their bosses.

4. Pharmacy technician

Bliss score: 2.954

Average salary: $US32,000

Every job on this list gets its lowest reviews in growth opportunities, but pharmacy technicians give worse ratings to that category than all the other 19 jobs.

5. Teacher

Bliss score: 2.963

Average salary: $US42,000

Teachers dislike their company culture, and also aren’t too please with their bosses and compensation.

6. Senior buyer

Bliss score: 3.039

Average salary: $US62,000

For senior buyers, bosses and compensation packages both get low marks.

7. Clerk

Bliss score: 3.048

Average salary: $US33,000

Clerks hate their company culture but like their colleagues more than people in the other unhappy jobs on this list.

8. Assistant professor

Bliss score: 3.053

Average salary: $US61,000

Assistant professors dislike their work setting and company culture.

9. Operator

Bliss score: 3.074

Average salary: $US44,000

Compensation is a big drag for operators, as is the culture of the company.

10. Engineer

Bliss score: 3.099

Average salary: $US70,000

Engineers rate their company culture poorly and also are less than happy with the support and resources they get at work.

11. QA specialist

Bliss score: 3.104

Average salary: $US50,000

These workers aren’t thrilled with any part of their job, but are particularly displeased with their compensation packages.

12. Customer service associate

Bliss score: 3.144

Average salary: $US30,000

For customer service associates, company culture and compensation are two big negatives.

13. Legal assistant

Bliss score: 3.146

Average salary: $US35,000

Legal assistants, perhaps not surprisingly, are most put off by their compensation and other rewards.

14. Registered nurse

Bliss score: 3.147

Average salary: $US53,000

Company culture and job resources are rated poorly among registered nurses.

15. Security officer

Bliss score: 3.180

Average salary: $US31,000

Security officers dislike their compensation and rewards, and their job resources.

16. Driver

Bliss score: 3.206

Average salary: $US43,000

Compensation is also a major negative for drivers, followed by company culture and bosses.

17. Cashier

Bliss score: 3.226

Average salary: $US30,000

Cashiers don’t seem too unhappy with their jobs, aside from their compensation packages (and growth opportunities, like every other workers in every other job on this list).

18. Operations supervisor

Bliss score: 3.230

Average salary: $US49,000

Operations supervisor give low marks to company culture and work setting, as well as compensation and rewards.

19. Associate

Bliss score: 3.248

Average salary: $US65,000

For associates, company culture and rewards and compensation are two of the least satisfying job attributes.

20. Sales associate

Bliss score: 3.253

Average salary: $US34,000

Sales associates are unhappy with their job resources, company culture, and compensation packages.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.