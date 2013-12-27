The 20 Unhappiest Jobs In America

The unhappiest jobs in America aren’t what you’d expect.
We worked with CareerBliss, an online jobs database, to pinpoint the jobs with the lowest happiness levels in the country. To come up with the ranking, CareerBliss examined 24,000 employee evaluations across more than 250 different job roles.
The final measure of job satisfaction, which CareerBliss calls a “bliss score,” is on a scale of one to five (one being the least happy and five the most). The bliss scores are based on eight factors: work-life balance; relationship with coworkers; work environment; job resources; compensation; growth opportunities; company culture; and daily tasks.
Across the board, these workers give their lowest ratings to the growth opportunities category. That makes sense, as an easy way to make any job depressing is to give its employees no room to advance. We’ve broken down what other factors were big negatives for each job in the descriptions below.
If you’re looking for a job that will make you and your coworkers happy, you might want to avoid pursuing these.
1. Analyst
Bliss score: 2.914
Average salary: $US55,000
After growth opportunities, analysts are most dissatisfied with company culture and job resources.
2. Dispatcher
Bliss score: 2.938
Average salary: $US35,000
Dispatchers dislike their company culture and their overall compensation packages.
3. Program coordinator
Bliss score: 2.950
Average salary: $US40,000
Company culture is also a drag on program coordinators, and they also don’t feel too hot about their bosses.
4. Pharmacy technician
Bliss score: 2.954
Average salary: $US32,000
Every job on this list gets its lowest reviews in growth opportunities, but pharmacy technicians give worse ratings to that category than all the other 19 jobs.
5. Teacher
Bliss score: 2.963
Average salary: $US42,000
Teachers dislike their company culture, and also aren’t too please with their bosses and compensation.
6. Senior buyer
Bliss score: 3.039
Average salary: $US62,000
For senior buyers, bosses and compensation packages both get low marks.
7. Clerk
Bliss score: 3.048
Average salary: $US33,000
Clerks hate their company culture but like their colleagues more than people in the other unhappy jobs on this list.
8. Assistant professor
Bliss score: 3.053
Average salary: $US61,000
Assistant professors dislike their work setting and company culture.
9. Operator
Bliss score: 3.074
Average salary: $US44,000
Compensation is a big drag for operators, as is the culture of the company.
10. Engineer
Bliss score: 3.099
Average salary: $US70,000
Engineers rate their company culture poorly and also are less than happy with the support and resources they get at work.
11. QA specialist
Bliss score: 3.104
Average salary: $US50,000
These workers aren’t thrilled with any part of their job, but are particularly displeased with their compensation packages.
12. Customer service associate
Bliss score: 3.144
Average salary: $US30,000
For customer service associates, company culture and compensation are two big negatives.
13. Legal assistant
Bliss score: 3.146
Average salary: $US35,000
Legal assistants, perhaps not surprisingly, are most put off by their compensation and other rewards.
14. Registered nurse
Bliss score: 3.147
Average salary: $US53,000
Company culture and job resources are rated poorly among registered nurses.
15. Security officer
Bliss score: 3.180
Average salary: $US31,000
Security officers dislike their compensation and rewards, and their job resources.
16. Driver
Bliss score: 3.206
Average salary: $US43,000
Compensation is also a major negative for drivers, followed by company culture and bosses.
17. Cashier
Bliss score: 3.226
Average salary: $US30,000
Cashiers don’t seem too unhappy with their jobs, aside from their compensation packages (and growth opportunities, like every other workers in every other job on this list).
18. Operations supervisor
Bliss score: 3.230
Average salary: $US49,000
Operations supervisor give low marks to company culture and work setting, as well as compensation and rewards.
19. Associate
Bliss score: 3.248
Average salary: $US65,000
For associates, company culture and rewards and compensation are two of the least satisfying job attributes.
20. Sales associate
Bliss score: 3.253
Average salary: $US34,000
Sales associates are unhappy with their job resources, company culture, and compensation packages.
