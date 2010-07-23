The Real Nightmare In U.S. Debt May Be Hidden In Entitlements

As if yesterday’s doom and gloom from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke wasn’t enough to get you down, a pair of charts from JPMorgan may put you in a permanent state of pessimism.



From Michael Cembalest of JPMorgan, via Paul Kedrosky:

The unfunded entitlements on the U.S. are simply staggering, over $60 trillion according to Cembalest’s report. It makes Europe look positively austere (though the size of their economies are smaller, they still appear to be in better shape).

