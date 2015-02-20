New horror movie 'Unfriended' takes place entirely on a computer screen, proving social media can be everyone's worst nightmare

“Online, your memories last forever. But so do your mistakes.”

That is the opening line of the trailer for “Unfriended,” a new horror movie in the vein of “Paranormal” and “Blair Witch Project” (unsteady cameras, shrieking girls). The movie is your average thriller, except the enemy isn’t a zombie or a ghost.

It’s the internet.

“Six high school friends with a dark secret receive a Skype message from a classmate who committed suicide a year ago after someone uploaded a video of her online,” the description of “Unfriended” reads on YouTube.

The classmate is Laura Barns, who commits suicide over a live stream after demoralizing photos of her are plastered all over the web for everyone in her high school (and everyone in the world) to see. After being tormented for the photos, she’s pushed to her breaking point. A year later, she’s back to haunt her peers in a modern twist — she haunts via Skype.

The entire movie takes place on the desktop of one of the main characters.

Even though the trailer is a little hokey, the film recieved pretty good reviews at the Fantasia International Film Festival.

“I watched Cybernatural on my laptop, alone in Fantasia Fest’s screening library yesterday, and found myself instantly gripped, dragged into the world on my monitor. I’m confident the film, from director Levan Gabriadze and writer Nelson Greaves, would still work on the big screen or a television, because it’s a tightly written narrative with great performances and a terrific sense of urgency, outside of the really clever execution,” one reviewer writes. (Read more reviews here.)

The film comes out in April 2015, and you can watch the full trailer here:

