UnfollowNBA Movement Gets An Endorsement From NBA's Biggest Voice

Photo: Twitter

As fears of the losing the entire NBA season mount, fans are starting to get restless. And from that anger, the #UnfollowNBA movement was born, a movement now endorsed by ESPN’s Bill Simmons.The idea behind the movement is for NBA fans on Twitter to stop following all NBA owners, executives, and players that are on Twitter (via @sportsguy33)



I unfollowed all NBA players, owners & execs + the NBA’s account. Even @ dmorey took a hit. The twitter lockout begins! # unfollowNBA

Will the NBA hear the message? They will now. Simmons, who has more than 1.5 million followers on Twitter, is considered the voice of NBA fans in many circles, even though he is part of the mainstream media.

The bigger question is whether the movement will have an impact on the NBA lockout or if it is more likely that David Stern unleashes pepper spray in Simmons’ face next time the commissioner appears on Simmons’ podcast.

