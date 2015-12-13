Construction on this Miami-area condo building hasn't even begun -- and a penthouse already sold for $21 million

A penthouse in a Miami building that has yet to be completed just changed hands for a whopping $21 million, according to developers Fortune International Group and Château Group.
The entire 51st floor of the 52-story Ritz Carlton Residences at Sunny Isles Beach is currently under contract. Construction will begin on the condo building in 2016, with a projected completion date of 2018.
Though it was originally being sold as two separate residences, the buyer — who is a “successful entrepreneur,” the developer told the Wall Street Journal — elected to combine them into a full-floor penthouse.
Another full-floor penthouse one floor up is still on the market for $30 million.
The second-from-the-top-floor penthouse of the Ritz-Carlton Residences at Sunny Isles Beach is already sold.
The penthouse -- which was previously being sold as two separate units -- will measure 7,735 square feet and have 5 bedrooms in total.
The floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the beach and ocean are even more impressive when you consider that the ceiling is 14 feet high.
There's also a 3,560-square-foot outdoor terrace with a summer kitchen, private garden, and infinity pool.
The new owners will also have access to all of the amenities the residents of the other 211 units enjoy.
That includes a restaurant, an outdoor pool, and even a service that will deliver gas straight to your car. The penthouse comes with four parking spaces of its own.
The 52-story building will be built on a rare 250 feet of beachfront. About 60% of the units are already filled, according to the Wall Street Journal.
