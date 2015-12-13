Construction on this Miami-area condo building hasn't even begun -- and a penthouse already sold for $21 million

Arquitectonica A rendering of what the penthouse will look like once built.

A penthouse in a Miami building that has yet to be completed just changed hands for a whopping $21 million, according to developers Fortune International Group and Château Group.

The entire 51st floor of the 52-story Ritz Carlton Residences at Sunny Isles Beach is currently under contract. Construction will begin on the condo building in 2016, with a projected completion date of 2018.

Though it was originally being sold as two separate residences, the buyer — who is a “successful entrepreneur,” the developer told the Wall Street Journal — elected to combine them into a full-floor penthouse.

Another full-floor penthouse one floor up is still on the market for $30 million.

The second-from-the-top-floor penthouse of the Ritz-Carlton Residences at Sunny Isles Beach is already sold. Arquitectonica The building, scheduled for completion in 2018, hasn't even begun construction yet. Courtesy of Arquitectonica The penthouse -- which was previously being sold as two separate units -- will measure 7,735 square feet and have 5 bedrooms in total. Arquitectonica The floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the beach and ocean are even more impressive when you consider that the ceiling is 14 feet high. Courtesy of Arquitectonica It lends an incredibly airy feel to the apartment. Arquitectonica Even the kitchen is equipped with a row of ocean-facing plates of glass. Arquitectonica There's also a 3,560-square-foot outdoor terrace with a summer kitchen, private garden, and infinity pool. Arquitectonica In the renderings, the bathroom is covered with marble. Arquitectonica The new owners will also have access to all of the amenities the residents of the other 211 units enjoy. Arquitectonica That includes a restaurant, an outdoor pool, and even a service that will deliver gas straight to your car. The penthouse comes with four parking spaces of its own. Arquitectonica The 52-story building will be built on a rare 250 feet of beachfront. About 60% of the units are already filled, according to the Wall Street Journal. Arquitectonica Source: WSJ

