Check out these hilarious stock photos by Vince Vaughn and his Unfinished Business co-stars

Whether it is women having a lot of fun while eating salad or a suited and booted executive looking serious “doing business” in the boardroom, stock photos are horrendously cringeworthy.

In a stunt for the upcoming movie “Unfinished Business,” Vince Vaughn and his co-stars including Dave Franco and Tom Wilkinson released some hilarious versions of the atypical stock photo.

Here are four versions that are available to download for free via iStock by Getty Images:

