Vince Vaughn's new movie bombed at the box office this weekend

Vince Vaughn’s latest comedy bombed hard at the box office opening weekend.

“Unfinished Business,” about a small-business owner (Vaughn) trying to land a big deal mixed in with hijinks across Europe, debuted to $US4.8 million at theatres.

Analysts expected the film to tank, making between $US5 million and $US6 million upon debut.

The film received terrible reviews for being downright unfunny and unfocused.

The movie had a reported $US35 million production budget.

“Unfinished Business” is the actors latest comedic bomb at the box office.

After a string of big hits through 2009, Vaughn’s last four films have flopped upon entry.

Here’s a quick look back at Vaughn’s wide releases since 2005’s “Wedding Crashers” with Owen Wilson:

Unless Vaughn’s with another leading star — Jennifer Aniston in “The Break-Up” or Reese Witherspoon in “Four Christmases” — he doesn’t bring a big audience on his own.

The 44-year-old actor’s next big role will be on season 2 of HBO’s hit “True Detective” which will also star Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams.

The role comes at a dire time when Vaughn’s role as a viable standalone movie star is going to be heavily scrutinized after several flops in a row.

