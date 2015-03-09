Vince Vaughn's new movie bombed at the box office this weekend

Vince Vaughn’s latest comedy bombed hard at the box office opening weekend.
“Unfinished Business,” about a small-business owner (Vaughn) trying to land a big deal mixed in with hijinks across Europe, debuted to $US4.8 million at theatres.
Analysts expected the film to tank, making between $US5 million and $US6 million upon debut.
The film received terrible reviews for being downright unfunny and unfocused.
The movie had a reported $US35 million production budget.
“Unfinished Business” is the actors latest comedic bomb at the box office.
After a string of big hits through 2009, Vaughn’s last four films have flopped upon entry.
Here’s a quick look back at Vaughn’s wide releases since 2005’s “Wedding Crashers” with Owen Wilson:
|Movie
|Opening Weekend
|Worldwide Gross
|Estimated Budget
|“Wedding Crashers” (2005)
|$US33.9 million
|$US285.2 million
|$US40 million
|“The Break-Up” (2006)
|$US39.2 million
|$US205 million
|$US52 million
|“Fred Claus” (2007)
|$US18.5 million
|$US97.8 million
|n/a
|“Four Christmases” (2008)
|$US31 million
|$US163.7 million
|$US80 million
|“Couples Retreat” (2009)
|$US34.3 million
|$US171.8 million
|$US70 million
|“The Dilemma” (2011)
|$US17.8 million
|$US69.7 million
|$US70 million
|“The Watch” (2012)
|$US12.8 million
|$US68.3 million
|$US68 million
|“The Internship” (2013)
|$US17.3 million
|$US93.5 million
|$US58 million
|“Delivery Man” (2013)
|$US7.9 million
|$US51.2 million
|$US26 million
|“Unfinished Business” (2015)
|$US4.8 million
|n/a
|$US35 million
Unless Vaughn’s with another leading star — Jennifer Aniston in “The Break-Up” or Reese Witherspoon in “Four Christmases” — he doesn’t bring a big audience on his own.
The 44-year-old actor’s next big role will be on season 2 of HBO’s hit “True Detective” which will also star Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams.
The role comes at a dire time when Vaughn’s role as a viable standalone movie star is going to be heavily scrutinized after several flops in a row.
NOW WATCH: This Scientology documentary made HBO hire 160 lawyers — here’s the trailer
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.