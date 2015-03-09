Vince Vaughn's new movie bombed at the box office this weekend

Vince Vaughn’s latest comedy bombed hard at the box office opening weekend.

“Unfinished Business,” about a small-business owner (Vaughn) trying to land a big deal mixed in with hijinks across Europe, debuted to $US4.8 million at theatres.

Analysts expected the film to tank, making between $US5 million and $US6 million upon debut.

The film received terrible reviews for being downright unfunny and unfocused.

The movie had a reported $US35 million production budget.

“Unfinished Business” is the actors latest comedic bomb at the box office.

After a string of big hits through 2009, Vaughn’s last four films have flopped upon entry.

Here’s a quick look back at Vaughn’s wide releases since 2005’s “Wedding Crashers” with Owen Wilson:

Movie Opening Weekend Worldwide Gross Estimated Budget
Wedding Crashers” (2005) $US33.9 million $US285.2 million $US40 million
The Break-Up” (2006) $US39.2 million $US205 million $US52 million
Fred Claus” (2007) $US18.5 million $US97.8 million n/a
Four Christmases” (2008) $US31 million $US163.7 million $US80 million
Couples Retreat” (2009) $US34.3 million $US171.8 million $US70 million
The Dilemma” (2011) $US17.8 million $US69.7 million $US70 million
The Watch” (2012) $US12.8 million $US68.3 million $US68 million
The Internship” (2013) $US17.3 million $US93.5 million $US58 million
Delivery Man” (2013) $US7.9 million $US51.2 million $US26 million
Unfinished Business” (2015) $US4.8 million n/a $US35 million

Unless Vaughn’s with another leading star — Jennifer Aniston in “The Break-Up” or Reese Witherspoon in “Four Christmases” — he doesn’t bring a big audience on his own.

The 44-year-old actor’s next big role will be on season 2 of HBO’s hit “True Detective” which will also star Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams.

The role comes at a dire time when Vaughn’s role as a viable standalone movie star is going to be heavily scrutinized after several flops in a row.

