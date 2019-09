You’ve seen lots of abandoned home pictures, but you should definitely check out the NYT’s slideshow “Ruins of the Second Gilded Age.” They sent a photographer around the country to capture all the ugliness and half-completedness brought on by the housing bust. There are some real gems in there.



