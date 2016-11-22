12 unexpected costs of having a kid

Yu Han/Business Insider

They say a baby should always wear one more layer than you do, but keeping the house warmer will cost you.

'The one cost that I didn't even think of was the increase in utilities,' says Grayson Bell of Eyes on the Dollar, who had a 15-month-old at the time he spoke with Business Insider. 'My wife and I are very hot-natured and love our home cold all year round. Since our son was born after Christmas, our home was cold, but that quickly had to change. We now pay double for our electricity bill and 30% more for our water.'

The same holds true for babies born in the summer as well.

'We had a bag of tricks to get through NYC's muggy summers in our top-floor apartment with nonexistent roof insulation -- by turning off the AC units, turning on fans, and sleeping on top of the covers -- but this wasn't an option for us with our newborn, who was born right as summer started,' said Dave Mosher, science correspondent for Business Insider. 'A sleepy baby (and her sleepy parents) kept us anchored at home and using the A/C all of the time.'