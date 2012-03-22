Unexpected Career And Life Lessons From Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi’s parents signed him up for guitar lessons when he was just seven years old, but it didn’t work out.



Young Jon was so bored and frustrated with his teacher, he threw his guitar in the basement breaking it.

But at 13, he met a next door neighbour who was in a band and tried to teach him a few tunes. Jon slacked and came unprepared for the next lesson, and what followed was a series of experiences that taught him the life lessons that made him a rock star.

Here are some of Bon Jovi’s life lessons:

• Ultimatums work: When he came unprepared for a guitar lesson, his neighbour and mentor told him: “Don’t waste my time,” and threw him out. John was always prepared from then on.

• Don’t let success go to your head: “Any time that you think you’ve hit the top of the mountain, the truth of the matter is that you reached another mountain.”

• Be humble and move forward: “Each step along the way is just a life lesson in humility and it gives you the ammunition to go on and be excited about the next step.”

Watch the clip below.



