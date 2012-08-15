POP QUIZ: Can You Figure Out What These Brands Are By Looking At coloured Circles?

Kim Bhasin
unevolved brands

Photo: Graham Smith, imjustcreative

Logo designer Graham Smith has put together a series called Unevolved Brands which use only coloured circles to create iconic brand logos.”Logos and brands that have strong and unique colours, as well as strong positional aspects, are usually recognisable when Unevolved to just circles,” writes Smith on Flickr.

Mostly, each circle represents a single letter, or a single part of the logo. 

We’ve put together a quiz with Smith’s redone logos — how will you fare?

The answer is on the following slide

Ferrari

YouTube

Pixar

Facebook

American Express

BMW

Foursquare

Firefox

Harley Davidson

Hertz

Xerox

Vodafone

Walmart

National Geographic

Mitsubishi

Pepsi

Audi

NFL

QuickTime

