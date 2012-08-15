POP QUIZ: Can You Figure Out What These Brands Are By Looking At coloured Circles?

Photo: Graham Smith, imjustcreative

Logo designer Graham Smith has put together a series called Unevolved Brands which use only coloured circles to create iconic brand logos.”Logos and brands that have strong and unique colours, as well as strong positional aspects, are usually recognisable when Unevolved to just circles,” writes Smith on Flickr.



Mostly, each circle represents a single letter, or a single part of the logo.

We’ve put together a quiz with Smith’s redone logos — how will you fare?

