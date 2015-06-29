20 gorgeous natural wonders around the world

Shutterstock/cuongherry Vietnam’s Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park hosts amazing rock formations that date back millions of years.

Today, the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation, or UNESCO, has a whopping total of 1,007 World Heritage Sites on its official list.

Places that receive the iconic UNESCO seal are chosen based on their cultural significance, their standing as a natural wonder, or both.

From the Rock Sites of Cappadocia, Turkey, made entirely from volcanic erosions, to Africa’s Namib Sand Sea, the world’s only coastal desert, here are 20 breathtaking UNESCO World Heritage Sites from around the world.

