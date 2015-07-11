14 incredibly preserved historic villages and towns around the world

In countries around the world, there are villages and towns that have fascinatingly managed to preserve their original architecture and landscape amidst rapid modernization.

The rich historical context they give us has led to their recognition by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites of cultural significance.

From Banská Štiavnica, Slovakia’s oldest mining town, to South Korea’s Yangdong and Hahoe villages, whose stunning landscape inspired 17th- and 18th-century poets, here are 14 villages and towns that have managed to maintain their original culture, architecture, and character for hundreds of years.

