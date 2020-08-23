Lack of access to a park is a 'dangerous disparity' facing nonwhite and low-income communities, new study shows

Getty

A new study by The Trust for Public Land shows that parks serving majority nonwhite neighbourhoods are half the size and five times crowded as those that serve primarily white neighbourhoods.

The study also found “parks serving majority low-income households” were four-times more crowded than parks in wealthy neighbourhoods.

Parks are “nature’s cooling centres,” the report said. As temperatures soar and activity is limited amid the coronavirus pandemic, the study said: “access to parks is more important than ever.”

The unequal access to parks makes communities of colour and low-income neighbourhoods vulnerable to various public health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amid rising temperatures and low access to recreational activities in the coronavirus pandemic, parks are considered an important retreat for many communities. But due to the unequal access to parks communities of colour and low-income neighbourhoods may be particularly vulnerable to public health concerns, a new study has shown. Parks primarily “serving primarily nonwhite populations” are half the size and five times crowded as the parks that serve white populations, the study, The Trust for Public Land, said.

The study analysed data from 14,000 locations across the country to understand the availability of parks in communities. It also found that “parks serving majority low-income households” were four-times smaller and four-times more crowded than parks in wealthy neighbourhoods.

Communities of colour also often lacked the mere existence of access to any park in its vicinity, according to the study. In Detroit – where 78 per cent of residents are Black – six per cent of the land is designated for parks, trailing far behind the national median of 15, the study said.

The unequal access to parks tasks communities of colour and low-income communities with an urgent public health concern, as experts point out that parks are also “natural cooling centres” for communities during extremely hot weather, the study said.

“The lack of equal access to parks for communities of colour is particularly urgent given this summer’s soaring temperatures,” the study said. “Each year, more than 65,000 people visit an emergency room for heat-related illness and more than 600 people die, according to federal statistics, and temperatures continue to rise across the country. Parks can help.”

According to the study, parks play an important role in coping with extreme heat. The research showed large parks with trees and vegetation “can be as much as 17 degrees cooler than the surrounding cityscape.” Researchers found that communities within a 10-minute walking distance to parks “can be as much as 6 degrees cooler” than dense urban areas that are distant from trees and vegetation.

As a report published by scholars at the University of Washington Tacoma, UC Berkeley and the University of Michigan pointed out, this lack of trees and vegetation can put low-income neighbourhoods at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.