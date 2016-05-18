Here's how you can become the president of the United States with just 22% of the popular vote

Not all votes are equal when it comes to electing the president of the United States. Because of the electoral college system, votes cast in smaller states weigh more heavily than those cast in larger states. The difference is so significant that it’s possible to win the election with a surprisingly low percentage of the popular vote.
