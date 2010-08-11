Unemployment Would Be Drastically Lower If All The Newly Created Job Openings Were Actually Filled

Delving deeper into the unemployment enigma — What would unemployment look like if newly created job openings were filled? .



Yesterday we highlighted a clear rebound in job openings, a rebound that hasn’t translated into substantially lower unemployment, yet at least.

As a refresher, here’s the Beveridge Curve chart we published yesterday that shows how the relationship between job openings and unemployment has been peculiar recently. Note the May 2010 data point below, (the latest available for this data) which jumps out from the normal curve.

Something is up, and we believe abnormally extended unemployment benefits could be a factor during the current cycle, especially since there are documented cases of the unemployed refusing available jobs, such as this man who refused over a dozen jobs while on unemployment. He figured his benefits were better than taking many jobs on offer, and we agree with him, as would many unemployed Americans.

Today we’re taking the issue further…



There has been a significant rebound in job openings. Well, there were 3.2 million job openings in May, according to the latest release from the Bureau of labour Statistics. This is an increase of about 900,000 jobs from the 2.3 million openings available in July of 2009, according th BLS data. Thus the number of job openings increased nearly 40% from July 2009 to May 2010 (Again, note May is the latest data for job openings from the BLS).

If job openings growth had translated into employment growth, we’d have a sharply lower unemployment rate. Given that there were 14.6 million Americans reported as unemployed most recently, a 900,000 reduction would cut this officially-unemployed population by 6.2%, bringing the latest U.S. unemployment rate down from 9.5% to 8.9%. We show this hypothetical 8.9% rate in red below.

This is a mental exercises, we’re not saying that this would happen overnight.

What it shows is that if the increase in job openings had translated into unemployed Americans taking these additional openings, the unemployment rate would be clearly trending down.

This doesn’t mean one should break out the champagne, but it’s a step further at cracking the U.S. unemployment problem. Maybe companies need to offer higher salaries, or maybe Americans will simply be pushed to accept more available jobs as their extended benefits expire.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.