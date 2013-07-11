UNEMPLOYMENT UP: 23,700 More People Didn't Have A Job In June

Photo: Getty/Joe Raedle

The ABS just put out unemployment figures.

The rate has risen 0.2 percentage points to 5.7%

The number of people unemployed increased by 23,700 people to 709,300 in June

Aggregate hours worked increased in June, up 8.8 million hours to 1,638.6 million hours

The labour force participation rate increased of 0.1 percentage points to 65.3% in June

