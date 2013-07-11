UNEMPLOYMENT UP: 23,700 More People Didn't Have A Job In June

Business Insider
Photo: Getty/Joe Raedle

The ABS just put out unemployment figures.

  • The rate has risen 0.2 percentage points to 5.7%
  • The number of people unemployed increased by 23,700 people to 709,300 in June
  • Aggregate hours worked increased in June, up 8.8 million hours to 1,638.6 million hours
  • The labour force participation rate increased of 0.1 percentage points to 65.3% in June

Read the release here.

Now read: THANKS BEN: Australian Dollar Soars After Bernanke Clears Up His Taper Plans

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.