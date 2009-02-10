Debunked: Pelosi's Scary Jobless Chart

We got charts and charts and charts on what’s going on with unemployment.



Nancy Pelosi’s office put out a chart this weekend intended to ram home the unemployment numbers by showing how bad things are out there. No question, unemployment is bad, but it’s not that bad. Pelsoi’s chart deals with the absolute numbers of unemployment. For a more acurate picture in a historical perspective we should look at percentages, as the work force is currently much bigger than ever before.

First Pelosi’s Chart (via Big Picture):

Here’s two charts that are better for assessing unemployment (the first through Calculated Risk, second Nat. Review). As you can see below we’ve just begun to hit the same rate today as we had in the 1990’s.:

