A Vivid Look At Our Unemployment Standstill

The unemployment situation is at a complete standstill, according to the latest Bureau of labour Statistics release (via Paper Money).



While new hires are growing by 3.7%, job separations are occurring at the exact same rate of 3.7%, leaving the U.S. with a stagnant job market.

The result leaves us with this unhealthy looking unemployment chart, where we can’t seem to gain on our unemployment problem.

It shows job separations matching new hires at the highlighted point. Most glaring might be the bright purple level of unemployment, barley dipping, and the modest gains of the green employment section.

From Paper Money:

