Unemployment Spotlight: Rhode Island, Black People In Toughest Spots

Rhode Island, the nation’s smallest state, has the nation’s largest unemployment rate.



Providence Journal: Rhode Island’s unemployment rate of 8.8 per cent in September ranked highest in the country, nudging ahead of Michigan’s, according to a federal report released yesterday.

Rhode Island has often recorded jobless levels near the top, but this marks the first time that it has ranked highest in the country since comparable data started being compiled 32 years ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics.

Michigan’s unemployment rate last month was 8.7 per cent. The national unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.1 per cent.

And black people have it even worse. As unemployment rates remain the same for white people, they are climbing for black folk.

Wilmington Journal: As the Black unemployment rate leaped another eight percentage points last month – from 10.6 per cent to 11.4 per cent, the White unemployment rate actually remained the same – at 5.4 per cent, less than half the rate for Blacks.

In addition to that in every economic category, from the poverty rate to housing loss African-Americans remain historically and consistently at rock bottom – a condition exacerbated by the national housing and Wall Street financial crisis that forced Congress to reluctantly pass a $700 billion bailout last week.

”We’re in a weaker financial position related to the mainstream in the first place,” said Alfred A. Edmond, Jr., editor-in-chief of BlackEnterprise.com, in an interview with the NNPA News Service. “The saying goes, ‘when the rest of America gets a cold, Black America gets pneumonia.”

