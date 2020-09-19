Unemployment hurts the quality of your sleep. Here's how to get better rest when stressed.

Iakovos Hatzistavrou/AFP/Getty ImagesA new multi-year study examined the impact of not having a job on one’s sleep patterns.
- New research published in the National Bureau of Economic Research shows that people who are unemployed are much more likely to have trouble falling asleep or suffer from disturbed sleep than those who are employed.
- Sleep problems can have a profound impact on one’s well being. A lack of sleep is associated with worsening mental health and physical health problems.
- It’s important to prioritise rest and self-care if you are unemployed – you may also want to consider seeing a therapist or seeking mental health support.
- Sleep doctors recommend creating a time in the day to address your worries, so that they don’t keep you up at night, according to CNBC Make It.
- Researchers have also found that engaging in even moderate physical activity during the day improves one’s quality of sleep.
- Doing a relaxing activity before bed like reading, drawing, or listening to a guided meditation can also help improve sleep.
- If you’re struggling, call the SAMHSA National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
