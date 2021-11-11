Australia’s unemployment rose 0.6% in October to 5.2%, the Australian Bureau of Statistics says.

The figure took some economists by surprise, as the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns was expected to boost employment.

But it’s not all bad news, due to a rising participation rate and the promise of rosier employment figures next month.

The national unemployment rate spiked 0.6 points to 5.2% in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) says, surprising economists who expected more modest results.

But the headline unemployment rate may reflect a paradoxical strengthening of the jobs market, thanks to the tide of Australians who reentered the workforce as COVID-19 lockdowns drew to a close.

In its latest labour force figures, released Thursday, the ABS reports the number of employed people nationwide fell by -0.4% in October.

Victoria experienced a -1.5% dip in employed people, while the Australian Capital Territory fared even worse, with a -2.1% fall.

Those declines were likely the result of extended pandemic restrictions in both regions, which only lifted after the ABS’ October survey period came to an end.

By contrast, New South Wales recorded a 0.6% increase in employed people, even as its unemployment rate surged by 0.8%.

The ABS believes this bump in employed and unemployed people was a function of the participation rate increasing in NSW.

The participation rate represents both employed Australians and unemployed people actively looking for work.

Pandemic restrictions have skewed that formula.

The ABS does not consider workers locked out of their job by public health restrictions as unemployed, because they are not looking for work; many are simply waiting for their workplaces to reopen.

The ABS considers this cohort as outside of the workforce entirely. This means they do not contribute to the participation rate.

However, ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said the national participation rate rising from 64.5% to 64.7% showed workforce anticipation for the nation’s grand reopening.

“The increases in unemployment show that people were preparing to get back to work, and increasingly available and actively looking for work,” he said.

This view was backed by Jo Masters, Oceania chief economist at EY.

“Anecdotes suggest that businesses started hiring ahead of restrictions easing and this data shows that people were confident of returning to work,” she said.

Sarah Hunter, chief Australia economist for BIS Oxford Economics, said, “It may seem counterintuitive for unemployment to rise as conditions are about to improve.

“However, this shows how unusual lockdowns are, compared with other economic shocks, in how they limit being able to work and look for work.”

The staged withdrawal of COVID-19 emergency payments, which were linked to vaccination rates, may have pushed many people back into the jobs market, she added.

What surprised some economists was the fact the nation lost some 46,000 jobs over the survey period, even as the eastern states prepared to reopen.

“This is surprising,” Hunter said, “but the declines were concentrated in Victoria, and this likely reflects the tail end of restrictions on activity.”

This included the state’s construction site shutdown, which effectively put the industry on hold.

Economists expect the next round of labour force statistics to hold more unambiguously good news, as many workers take advantage of eased COVID-19 restrictions.

“The spike in the unemployment rate confirms that there will be some frictional unemployment through the next couple of months; some workers re-entering the labour force will not immediately find a job,” Hunter said.

“But with vacancies still running at record highs this fallout should be largely transitory.”

“Good news is coming – we expect the next read to show a jump in employment,” Masters added.