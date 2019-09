The unemployment rate for March was 8.5%, which was pretty much exactly what analysts had been looking for.



Nonfarm payrolls fell by 663,000.

The futures are holding up, for now, on the non-surprise. It looks like we’ll make another run for 8,000 today.

