The Unemployment Rate May Be Sliding, But Food Stamp Use Isn't

The labour market continues to be the key concern of all those watching the American economy, with the jobs report due on Friday. But what about the further impact of high unemployment, and the programs the government has had to expand to meet the needs of those without jobs?



The reality of the country’s population now in need of food stamps is daunting. And while unemployment may have recovered slightly, a similar recovery in those people requiring food stamps has yet to be seen.

It could be that government statistics on food stamps are slower to adjust, but it could also be that unemployment rates are not telling the full story.

From Paper Money:

Check out very graphic reality of the U.S. labour market >

