Here Are The States With The Worst Unemployment Rate In The Country

Joe Weisenthal

The U.S. unemployment rate has fallen to 6.1%, but among the states there remains a wide variation in the state of the job market.

Via Deutsche Bank’s Torsten Slok, here’s a nice chart ranking the states from the worst unemployment rate to the best unemployment rate.

As you can see, the worst in the country are Rhode Island, Nevada, and Kentucky. The difference between the red and the blue bars shows how much each state has improved since the worst of the recession. Both Ohio and Pennsylvania are huge gainers by that measure.

Screen Shot 2014 07 05 at 11.12.36 AMDeutsche Bank

