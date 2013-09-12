UNEMPLOYMENT IS OUT: Up 0.1% In August

The ABS just dropped unemployment figures. The rate is up 0.1% for August this year.
Here’s the headline figures from the ABS:
- The number of people unemployed increased by 9,400 people to 714,100 in August
- The ABS monthly seasonally adjusted aggregate hours worked series showed an increase in August, up 1.1 million hours to 1,650.0 million hours
- A seasonally adjusted labour force participation rate decrease of 0.1 percentage points to 65.0 per cent for August
Read the full release here.
