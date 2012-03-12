Unemployment In Nevada Is Collapsing

Photo: Flickr / jscatty

This is something that Goldman’s Jan Hatzius has been banging the drum on: The rapidly falling unemployment rates in the so-called “sand states” like Nevada.The latest number out this morning: For January, unemployment fell to 12.7 per cent from 13 per cent in March.



Those numbers are enormous, but they’re also big gains.

And apparently Nevada was particularly strong in this latest February number, so expect another sharp decrease.

