Unemployment has fallen by 0.2% after Aussies picked up more part-time hours over December

Australia’s unemployment rate dropped to 6.6% in December 2020, down 0.2% from November and well below the 7.5% figure recorded in July.

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data suggests Australia’s labour market recovery is ticking along after crushing coronavirus shutdowns.

The figures show a significant rise in the number of part-time hours being worked.

New labour force figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released on Thursday show joblessness continued to shrink in the lead-up to Christmas.

While the overall unemployment rate stands 1.5% higher than it did in December 2019, the figures also detail how the Australian job market is recovering from the worst impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours worked increased by a cool two million over the month, but that rise was outstripped by the percentage increase in employment.

Simply put, folks are returning to work after the worst of Australia’s lockdowns, and they’re getting their hours back — but perhaps not as many as they’d like.

The youth unemployment rate decreased 1.7% to 13.9% in December, suggesting that more folks in industries traditionally populated by young Australians on part-time hours — hospitality, the arts, and retail — enjoyed relaxed COVID-19 restrictions and pre-Christmas trade.

And over the full year, part-time work actually grew 0.3% as a percentage of all employment, capping out at 32.1%.

Bjorn Jarvis, the ABS’ head of labour statistics, told The Age the employment rate had recouped 90% of the losses experienced between March and May, but “the recovery in part-time employment has outpaced full-time employment.”

Beyond the split in full-time and part-time work, the falling overall unemployment rate suggests a gradual return to normalcy after the pits of 2020.

But that could all change from March. Besides the fact recent coronavirus flare-ups in NSW were most likely not reflected in the latest data, the ABS counts some folks who receive JobKeeper payments, even those who’ve been stood down, as officially employed.

Analysts have warned such accounting methods can artificially skew the ‘real’ unemployment rate. Australia will find out for sure in March, when the federal government plans to end the JobSeeker scheme entirely.

For now, though, we have some statistical proof that things could be worse.

