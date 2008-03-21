Unemployment Claims Creep Up

Department of labour Initial unemployment claims stats show trend upwards…



In the week ending March 15, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 378,000, an increase of 22,000 from the previous week’s revised figure of 356,000. The 4-week moving average was 365,250, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week’s revised average of 359,250.

