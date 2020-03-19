Stunning layoff figures from 11 states show the skyrocketing number of Americans that are losing work due to coronavirus

Rick Bowmer/ AP

The coronavirus pandemic is threatening to plunge the nation into a recession, and signs are emerging significant numbers of Americans are already losing their jobs.

At least 11 states saw skyrocketing numbers of people filing for unemployment benefits, according to The Washington Post and data rounded up by economist Jacob Robbins.

In New Jersey, so many people filed for unemployment that it crashed the state’s website.

The coronavirus pandemic threatens to throw the economy into a tailspin as businesses shutter across the travel and service sectors and put people out of work.

There is increasing evidence that the number of people registering for unemployment benefits is skyrocketing across the country as a result of the pandemic – and putting systems under significant strain.

The figures are starting to come in from states, and it may be just the beginning of a grim portrait emerging in the labour market, The Washington Post reported.

Economist Jacob Robbins also rounded up data illustrating the surge of people seeking unemployment benefits.

Here are the initial wave of unemployment claims that rocked 11 state governments in recent days:

The Trump administration is proposing a $US1 trillion stimulus package as a lifeline to the battered American economy.

Wthout further action, unemployment in the US could reach 20% – double the worst figure reached during the Great Recession, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned.

Other experts are warning of massive job losses. Former Trump administration economist Kevin Hassett told CNN there could be as many as 1 million jobs lost in March.

