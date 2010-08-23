Why The Latest Unemployment Data Might Have Tricked The Market

Scott Granis thinks that last week’s initial jobless claims data, which missed consensus expectations by a wide margin, coming in at 500,000 claims vs. an expected 475,000, might have been the result of a distorted seasonal adjustment.



Did seasonal adjustments trick the market? (Stocks were none too happy on the day of the release)

Calafia Beach Pundit:

The top chart shows the seasonally adjusted version of first-time claims for unemployment, while the bottom chart shows the actual number of first-time claims. The one that’s reported and commented on is the top one, while most people ignore the bottom one.

The story behind today’s unexpected rise in claims to 500K is that actual claims didn’t fall by as much as the seasonal factors expected. Yes, in the most recent reporting period, claims actually FELL by 22,600, whereas the reported number (seasonally adjusted) showed a rise of 16,000.

…

Looking at the bottom chart, I can’t find any evidence suggesting that the labour market has suddenly deteriorated. Note that the rise in actual claims in early July translated into a big seasonally adjusted decline. In other words, actual claims in July failed to rise by as much as the seasonal factors expected. Well, today’s number could be simply the flip side of that number: claims failed to fall by as much as expected. In seasonally adjusted terms, the recent rise in claims could just be “payback” for the July decline.

