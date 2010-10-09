Here Are The Gritty Details Behind Today's Ugly Jobs Number

Gregory White
Today’s jobs report showed that cuts at the state level are hammering U.S. workers, even if private sector jobs are growing.

But dig a bit deeper, and what the data shows is that many of the same people unemployed by the recession are still unemployed. Many have even stopped seeking work.

What that comes down to is structural changes in the U.S. economy, evidenced by the prolonged loss in construction sector jobs. Many of those jobs, associated with the housing and construction boom, are never coming back.

The headline civilian unemployment rate still remains below 10%.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Source: St. Louis Fed

But the time people are classified as unemployed seems to be decreasing.

Source: St. Louis Fed

But the average remains high, meaning that people are staying unemployed, longer.

Source: St. Louis Fed

New unemployment remains high.

Source: St. Louis Fed

But those in the middle ground are falling.

Source: St. Louis Fed

What's most alarming is that the total continues to be high.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Which indicates people are not getting back to work fast enough...

Source: St. Louis Fed

Or even dropping out of the workforce all together.

Source: St. Louis Fed

As participation in the overall workforce has declined.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Perfect example of an industry hard hit and not recovering: Construction

Source: St. Louis Fed

So why are state governments cutting jobs?

Here's the massive revenue collapse forcing states to lay off employees >

