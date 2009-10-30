Unemployment In Detroit Is The Nation's Worst By A Mile

The Bureau of labour Statistics released a chart today that showcases unemployment in large metropolitan areas. The chart is based on data from September 2009 and needless to say, the metro Detroit area has a staggering lead above the pack:



BLS: The large areas with the next highest rates were Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California, 14.2 per cent, and Las Vegas-Paradise, Nevada, 13.9 per cent. Sixteen additional large areas posted rates of 10.0 per cent or more.

The large areas with the lowest jobless rates in September were Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 5.9 per cent; Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia, 6.2 per cent; and Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia-North Carolina, 6.7 per cent.

All 49 large areas registered over-the-year unemployment rate increases of at least 1.6 percentage points. Detroit-Warren-Livonia, Mich., had the largest jobless rate increase from a year earlier (+8.4 percentage points). The next largest rate increase occurred in Las Vegas-Paradise, Nev. (+6.2 percentage points). Five other large areas recorded over-the-year rate increases of 5.0 percentage points or more.

