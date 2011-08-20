The 10 States With The Biggest Unemployment Problem

Photo: unemployment

President Obama has been criticised for doing little to create jobs during his presidency, and the latest employment data will do little to take the pressure off him.Initial jobless claims came in higher yesterday, amidst concerns of a faltering economic recovery. Now, latest employment data shows that the national jobless rate is 9.1%, a marginal 0.4% lower than last year.



The Bureau of labour Statistics has released its latest regional and state employment figures and we put together a slideshow of the states that posted the highest unemployment rate. We compared the figures with unemployment rates in the previous month, and a year ago, to give a bigger picture of the job market.

The nation’s capital 10.8% unemployment rate for July, up from 9.8% a year ago. New York, Texas, Michigan and Tennessee had significant job gains in July, from the previous month, while Florida, Illinois, Minnesota and Indiana had the most job losses, from the previous month.

Note: Unemployment rate and numbers are for July 2011. All data is seasonally adjusted.

