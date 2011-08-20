The 10 States With The Biggest Unemployment Problem

Photo: unemployment
President Obama has been criticised for doing little to create jobs during his presidency, and the latest employment data will do little to take the pressure off him.Initial jobless claims came in higher yesterday, amidst concerns of a faltering economic recovery. Now, latest employment data shows that the national jobless rate is 9.1%, a marginal 0.4% lower than last year.
The Bureau of labour Statistics has released its latest regional and state employment figures and we put together a slideshow of the states that posted the highest unemployment rate. We compared the figures with unemployment rates in the previous month, and a year ago, to give a bigger picture of the job market.
The nation’s capital 10.8% unemployment rate for July, up from 9.8% a year ago. New York, Texas, Michigan and Tennessee had significant job gains in July, from the previous month, while Florida, Illinois, Minnesota and Indiana had the most job losses, from the previous month.
Note: Unemployment rate and numbers are for July 2011. All data is seasonally adjusted.
Unemployment rate: 10%
Number of people: 215,900
Alabama's unemployment rate is up from 9.2% a year ago, and from the 9.9% rate in June.
Unemployment rate: 10.1%
Number of people: 474,600
Unemployment in Georgia is up from 9.9% in June, but in line with unemployment in July 2010.
Unemployment rate: 10.1%
Number of people: 455,000
North Carolina's unemployment rate is up from 9.9% in June but down from 10.3% a year ago.
Unemployment rate: 10.4%
Number of people: 139,600
Mississippi's unemployment rate didn't change from June to July, but is up from 10.2% in July 2010.
Unemployment rate: 10.7%
Number of people: 987,000
Florida's unemployment rate didn't change from June, but came in much lower than the 11.5% rate in July 2011.
Unemployment rate: 10.8%
Number of people: 61,100
Rhode Island's unemployment rate is sharply lower than last year's 11.6% but didn't change from June this year.
Unemployment rate: 10.9%
Number of people: 511,400
Michigan's unemployment rate is much lower than the 12.4% rate it posted in July last year. But moved up from 10.5% in June.
Unemployment rate: 10.9%
Number of people: 236,400
South Carolina's unemployment rate ticked higher from 10.5% in June but is down from 11% a year ago.
Unemployment rate: 12%
Number of people: 2.17 million
California's unemployment rate climbed higher from 11.8% in June, but down from 12.4% a year ago.
Unemployment rate: 12.9%
Number of people: 169,400
Nevada's unemployment rate is a huge improvement from 14.9% a year ago, but moved up from 12.4% in June this year.
