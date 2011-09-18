The 11 Most Unemployed States In America

Photo: AP
U.S. employers added no new jobs in August. Since then President Obama unveiled his $447 billion jobs plan and the Republicans have pushed for their own. While Washington continues to bicker, the latest report by the Bureau of labour Statistics on regional and state unemployment shows that 26 states reported a month-over-month increase in unemployment.
We’ve highlighted the 11 states with the worst unemployment rates and compared it with figures from the previous month, and a year ago.
Note: August unemployment rate and numbers are preliminary. All data is seasonally adjusted.
Unemployment rate: 9.9%
Number of people: 213,400
Alabama's unemployment rate is down from 10% in July, but up from 9.1% a year ago.
Unemployment rate: 9.9%
Number of people: 653,000
The unemployment rate in Illinois is up from 9.5% in July, but a little lower that 10% a year ago.
Unemployment rate: 10.2%
Number of people: 482,300
The unemployment rate held steady from a year ago, but is up from 10.1% in July.
Unemployment rate: 10.3%
Number of people: 139,100
Mississippi's unemployment rate is up from 10.1% a year ago, but lower than 10.4% in July.
Unemployment rate: 10.4%
Number of people: 468,100
North Carolina's unemployment rate is on the rise, up from 10.1% in July and 10.1% a year ago.
Unemployment rate: 10.6%
Number of people: 59,600
The unemployment problem in Rhode Island seems to be improving. It is down from 11.5% a year ago, and marginally lower than July's 10.8% figure.
Unemployment rate: 10.7%
Number of people: 987,000
Florida's unemployment rate held steady from July and is down from 11.6% a year ago.
Unemployment rate: 11.1%
Number of people: 239,200
South Carolina is struggling with astubbornly high unemployment. It's up from 10.9% in July and 11% a year ago.
Unemployment rate: 11.2%
Number of people: 525,500
Michigan's unemployment rate is down from 12.2% a year ago, but up from 10.9% in July.
Unemployment rate: 12.1%
Number of people: 2.2 million
California's unemployment rate is down from 12.4% a year ago, but up from 12% in July.
Unemployment rate: 13.4%
Number of people: 176,200
Nevada's unemployment rate ticked up from 12.9% in July, but is down from 14.9% a year ago.
