The 11 Most Unemployed States In America

U.S. employers added no new jobs in August. Since then President Obama unveiled his $447 billion jobs plan and the Republicans have pushed for their own. While Washington continues to bicker, the latest report by the Bureau of labour Statistics on regional and state unemployment shows that 26 states reported a month-over-month increase in unemployment.



We’ve highlighted the 11 states with the worst unemployment rates and compared it with figures from the previous month, and a year ago.

Note: August unemployment rate and numbers are preliminary. All data is seasonally adjusted.

