Teens, Blacks And The Uneducated Have It The Worst In The US Job Market [CHARTS]

Most folks were happy to learn that the U.S. national unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in June from 6.3% in May.

But across the country, some folks are less likely to be employed than others.

With the release of its June employment situation report, the Bureau of Labour Statistics published a series of charts offering some historical context.

Below are the charts looking at unemployment rates by age and sex, ethnicity, and education.

Teenagers, blacks, and those with less than a high school diploma have it worst.

