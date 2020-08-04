Nancy Pelosi says Democrats are pushing to keep the $600 federal unemployment benefit while the jobless rate remains high

Associated Press House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Thursday, July 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Pelosi said Democrats were pushing to keep the $US600 federal unemployment benefit while jobless rates are high.

“If the unemployment goes down, then that number can go down,” Pelosi said Monday in a CNN interview.

Economists call the measure a “stabilizer” that would tie emergency federal spending to the state of the economy.

The unemployment rate stands at 11.1%.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that Democrats would seek to maintain federal unemployment benefits at $US600 per week while the jobless rate remains high.

During a CNN interview, Pelosi said Democrats were open to tying the bulked-up benefit to the unemployment rate, and reducing it as more people get hired and return to work.

“I think that the number, the $US600, is related more to the unemployment rate. If the unemployment goes down, then that number can go down,” she said when asked whether she was open to negotiating a lower amount.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats are not willing to negotiate on the $600 unemployment benefit figure: "A building is on fire and they are deciding how much water they want to have in the bucket. … Millions of people could have fallen into poverty without this $600" pic.twitter.com/QIlO6jpKwi — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 3, 2020

Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, said early last week it wasn’t “$US600 or bust” for Democrats, suggesting there was space for a compromise with Republicans. Democrats are seeking to extend the $US600 federal benefit through January.

Pelosi, however, said the US is in the middle of a national emergency that could be mitigated with unemployed people receiving an enhanced payout from the federal government. Congress initially approved it in March, but the payments formally expired on July 31.

“A building is on fire and they are deciding how much water they want to have in the bucket. Millions of people could have fallen into poverty without this $US600,” Pelosi said.



The unemployment rate stands at 11.1%, a level higher than at any point during the Great Recession.

On Sunday, Pelosi indicated Democrats could consider reducing the federal benefit amount as the unemployment rate decreases and the economy recovers its health. Economists call the measure an “automatic stabilizer.”

Its proponents say that stabilizers put federal aid such as boosted unemployment payments on autopilot, kicking in when the economy craters and adding a lifeline for struggling people. They also say it would remove time-consuming political brawls from the equation.

Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, both Democrats, unveiled a plan in early July to extend the $US600 federal payouts until a state’s average unemployment rate over three months drops below 11%. The benefits would decrease until phasing out entirely once the jobless rate fell under 6%.

Meanwhile, Republicans are seeking to cut benefits to $US200 per week for two months, then transitioning state benefit systems onto a 70% wage replacement scheme. But some experts say the plan could be a logistical nightmare if it’s implemented because of the significant strain that state agencies are now under.

The Trump administration is weighing whether to take unilateral actions on enhanced unemployment insurance and a moratorium on evictions, The Washington Post reported on Monday. However, it remains unclear what steps it could take without Congress, which enacted both programs earlier this year.

