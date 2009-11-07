Unemployment: 10.2%

Unemployment hits 10.2%. That’s much higher than estimates of 9.9%.



Nonfarm payrolls fell 190,000 vs estimates of 175,000.

If you’re wondering, the workforce actually shrank this month, meaning the big spike wasn’t the result of employers looking for work.

Stocks are tanking on the big miss.

