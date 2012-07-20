Career Matcher Tells Us Who's Having The Worst Time Finding A Job On Wall Street

It’s ugly out there.



Wall Street is cutting jobs left and right, and according to the Wall Street Journal, it’s only going to get uglier. Before you kiss your dreams of trading glory goodbye though, you should know that there are some people out there that have it worse than others.

Jesse Murrus, founder of Wall Street career matching service Street ID, talks to people all day, every day about who’s hiring, and where. Of course, that means he also has to pay attention to what people are looking for.

And what they’re not.

These days, Marrus told Business Insider, “you’re only as good as your last job… Somone who’s 45 and has been out of work for a while has it so much harder. There’s just a ton of choice for employers out there.”

Marrus went on to explain that the vets are seen as less moldable than young people fresh out of college or an MBA program. Seasoned Wall Streeters have resorted to looking for analyst positions.

“Age discrimination is a huge thing out there,” said Marrus, “it’s not discussed ever, and it’s not just a problem in finance.”

Good luck.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.