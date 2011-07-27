Unemployed Utah Man Asks For $10,000 To Anyone Wanting To Hunt And Kill Him

Encino was inspired by 90s film Surviving the Game, the story of a homeless man, played by Ice-T, who is hunted in the wild by a group of businessmen.

Photo: huntme4sport

After losing his construction job in Utah 13 months ago, Mork Encino has sent out more than 200 job applications.”I haven’t got a single response,” he told The Guardian.



So Encino offered $10,000 to anyone who hunts and kills him.

“I’m willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for the monetary health of my family,” he says on his website.

He has received about 10-15 requests on HuntMe4Sport.com, and openly says this is a publicity stunt — a way to finally reach employers.

“I’ve learned you can’t just lob a resumeé at them,” he says. “But they might be impressed by my ability to stir the pot.”

