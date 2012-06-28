Unemployed Man Who Missed His Job Interview To Rescue Baby From Oncoming Subway Gets A Job

Van Siclen Avenue Station

Photo: Paul Lowry/Flcikr

On Tuesday, Brooklyn native Delroy Simmonds missed his job interview after being unemployed for a year to save a toddler from an oncoming subway train, Kerry Burke, Joe Kemp and Tracy Connor of The New York Daily News reported. A strong gust of wind blew the 9-month-boy’s stroller onto the tracks at the Van Siclen stop in Brooklyn.



According to the paper, while the child’s mother stood frozen, Simmonds, who is also a father of two, jumped onto the tracks and “hoisted the stroller to the platform as the train came in, the operator blasting his horn.”

Today, the Daily News reports that Simmonds has been hired as a maintenance man at JFK airport and “will earn $9.50 an hour, about $2 more than new hires are paid at the company.”

Now that’s a feel good story.

