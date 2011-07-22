The Secrets To Getting A Job When You Are Unemployed

Photo: Flickr

Getting a job today is hard enough. Getting one with months-long gaps in your resume is even harder, especially with more and more employers excluding unemployed workers.The National Employment Law Project calls it “a perverse catch-22”: requiring workers to have jobs in order to get jobs.



But you shouldn’t lose hope.

“Good hiring managers understand that the economy is terrible, and that it’s been particularly hard for recent grads,” hiring manager Alison Green told us. “You want to be able to talk about what you’ve been doing with that time.”

