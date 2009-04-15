Unemployed Japanese Go Back To Farming

This is your future, America!



After your cushy office job goes away, and nobody cares about your “creative capital”, it’ll all be about what you can make or grow with your hands.

Well, maybe.

But in Japan, being a farmer is a booming vocation for the scores of unemployed workers (well, scores is relative, unemployment there is less than 5%).

WSJ: “On my first day, I went to sleep feeling cold and woke up feeling cold,” said Mami Hinataze, a 23-year-old woman from a Tokyo suburb who worked at a cafe until recently. Later, Ms. Hinataze learned to use six layers of covers to keep warm at night.

Then there was the gruelling workload, which included setting up a greenhouse and collecting chicken droppings from a poultry farmer to use as fertiliser. One afternoon, the trainees tackled weed-picking with enthusiasm, competing to see who could dig up the largest clump. But soon, the conversation turned to a nearby hot spring they all wished they could visit to ease their achy muscles.

“It’s kind of tiring, I mean mentally, to get covered with dirt,” said Hironari Ota, a 25-year-old who used to work at an online retailer.

Read the whole thing >

From an online retailer to ending the day covered with dirt. Don’t think it can’t happen to you!

