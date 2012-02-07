Unemployed For A Long Time? We Want To Tell YOUR Story

What’s it like to be unemployed for more than a year?



How many applications do you send out?

How do you spend your days?

America is experiencing the worst unemployment crisis since the Great Depression. The average duration of unemployment has surged to 40 weeks. Four million workers have been out of work for over a year — not counting millions more who gave up looking.

If you have been out of work for a long time and would like to discuss your experience, please send me an email at [email protected]

