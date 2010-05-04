Undrafted Football Player's YouTube Video Gets Him A Contract With The Cleveland Browns

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that the Cleveland Browns just signed a 6’8 320 lb offensive tackle named Joel Reinders. Nothing too out of the ordinary unless you take into account two things:



He went to a Canadian college – The University Of Waterloo

The Browns signed the undrafted rookie after watching him on YouTube

That’s right. The Cleveland Browns watched Reinders’ highlight video on YouTube and decided to sign him this past Friday.

The video, titled “Joel Reinders 2010 CFL Draft Prospect,” is a series of game day highlights put together by Reinders and his agent. Judging by the title, the video was originally intended for the Canadian Football League (CFL).

We think every job interview should now require the applicant to create an epic YouTube video.

Watch Reinders dominate the opposing defenses here (WARNING: Music in the background will make you want to tackle the person next to you):



